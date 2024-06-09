Time Out says

Calling all gin fanatics! Wine Luxe Magazine’s annual Gin Fest is set to return for its 2024 iteration in June. This year, the festival will take place at Central Market’s event space, running from June 7 to 9 to coincide with World Gin Day on June 8. Attendees of the festival will be able to sip on an extensive selection of unique gins from the world’s biggest brands and distilleries such as Hanabi, Four Pillars, Perfume Trees, and more.

Aside from providing plenty to drink, the Gin Festival will also offer a selection of food pairings for guests to enjoy, as well as a range of masterclasses led by brand ambassadors and Hong Kong’s top mixologists. Early-bird tickets to the festival are available for $250 each, which includes five tokens that can be used to sample spirits and enjoy snacks, along with a commemorative steel cup to take home.



Purchase your tickets on Wine Luxe’s website.