Time Out says

This June, Ginsanity is bringing the party back to PMQ to showcase various craft gins from around the world. On June 7 and 8, vendors from over 100 local and global gin distillers will take over PMQ’s courtyard to offer visitors a chance to try and sample their gins. Attendees can also join masterclasses to learn more about distilleries and their history, or learn how to shake up creative gin-based cocktails. Additionally, the festival will feature live music from guest DJs, food stalls, as well as family-friendly activities.



Just like previous years, visitors will need to bring their own cups to hold their drinks, or they can purchase a commemorative Ginsanity cup on-site for $30. During the two-day festival, Ginsanity’s vendors will be offering G&Ts made with tonic water from Mezzanine Makers starting from $65 and up. If you need a break from gin, the festival will also provide other beverage options, such as beer, wine, and non-alcoholic gin as well. Those planning on picking up a few bottles of gins home can make use of their free delivery services, available for all customers who purchase gin bottles at the festival. Visit Ginsanity’s website for more information.