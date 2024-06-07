This June, Ginsanity is bringing the party back to PMQ to showcase various craft gins from around the world. On June 7 and 8, vendors from over 100 local and global gin distillers will take over PMQ’s courtyard to offer visitors a chance to try and sample their gins. Attendees can also join masterclasses to learn more about distilleries and their history, or learn how to shake up creative gin-based cocktails. Additionally, the festival will feature live music from guest DJs, food stalls, as well as family-friendly activities.
Just like previous years, visitors will need to bring their own cups to hold their drinks, or they can purchase a commemorative Ginsanity cup on-site for $30. During the two-day festival, Ginsanity’s vendors will be offering G&Ts made with tonic water from Mezzanine Makers starting from $65 and up. If you need a break from gin, the festival will also provide other beverage options, such as beer, wine, and non-alcoholic gin as well. Those planning on picking up a few bottles of gins home can make use of their free delivery services, available for all customers who purchase gin bottles at the festival. Visit Ginsanity’s website for more information.
Ginsanity Hong Kong 2024
Time Out says
Sip on craft gins from over 100 distillers around the world
Details
Dates and times
