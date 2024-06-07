Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ginsanity Hong Kong 2024

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
  1. Ginsanity Hong Kon
    Photograph: Courtesy Ginsanity Hong Kon
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. ginsanity
    Photograph: Courtesy Bradley Aaron/Ginsanity
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Sip on craft gins from over 100 distillers around the world

This June, Ginsanity is bringing the party back to PMQ to showcase various craft gins from around the world. On June 7 and 8, vendors from over 100 local and global gin distillers will take over PMQ’s courtyard to offer visitors a chance to try and sample their gins. Attendees can also join masterclasses to learn more about distilleries and their history, or learn how to shake up creative gin-based cocktails. Additionally, the festival will feature live music from guest DJs, food stalls, as well as family-friendly activities.

Just like previous years, visitors will need to bring their own cups to hold their drinks, or they can purchase a commemorative Ginsanity cup on-site for $30. During the two-day festival, Ginsanity’s vendors will be offering G&Ts made with tonic water from Mezzanine Makers starting from $65 and up. If you need a break from gin, the festival will also provide other beverage options, such as beer, wine, and non-alcoholic gin as well. Those planning on picking up a few bottles of gins home can make use of their free delivery services, available for all customers who purchase gin bottles at the festival. Visit Ginsanity’s website for more information.

Details

Event website:
www.ginsanity.hk/
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

16:00PMQ
13:00PMQ
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.