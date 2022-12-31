Time Out says

This Christmas, DFS is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its annual Give Joy: The Holidays Must Go On campaign. From December 1 to 31, shoppers who spend a total of $1,800 or more will receive a DFS limited edition travel pouch with the Try & Love experience, where customers can try and learn about the latest beauty products before purchasing. What's more, those who spend a total of $2,500 or more can also join a miniature Christmas tree decoration workshop, while customers who sign up for Loyal T by DFS on weekends and public holidays between December 3 and 26 can also try their hand at creating their own scented hand sanitiser. To top things off, visitors to T Galleria by DFS, Canton Road and T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Causeway Bay can experience surprise flash mob performances to get into the season's festive spirit.