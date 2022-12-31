Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Give Joy: The Holidays Must Go On

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. DFS, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy DFS
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. DFS, Christmas 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy DFS
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

This Christmas, DFS is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its annual Give Joy: The Holidays Must Go On campaign. From December 1 to 31, shoppers who spend a total of $1,800 or more will receive a DFS limited edition travel pouch with the Try & Love experience, where customers can try and learn about the latest beauty products before purchasing. What's more, those who spend a total of $2,500 or more can also join a miniature Christmas tree decoration workshop, while customers who sign up for Loyal T by DFS on weekends and public holidays between December 3 and 26 can also try their hand at creating their own scented hand sanitiser. To top things off, visitors to T Galleria by DFS, Canton Road and T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Causeway Bay can experience surprise flash mob performances to get into the season's festive spirit.

Details

Event website:
givejoy.dfs.com/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!