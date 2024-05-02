Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky’s guest shifts

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Lemna of The Alchemist, Tsim Sha Tsui
glenfiddich guest shifts
Photograph: Courtesy Glenfiddich
Advertising

Time Out says

Glenfiddich has partnered with several bartenders across Hong Kong to launch a series of guest shift evenings themed after the astrological zodiac signs. Each bartender will use the brand’s 12 year old scotch whisky and 12 year old sherry to create cocktails inspired by the four elements – Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water – found in the zodiac signs. Glenfiddich will launch the first guest shift on April 10 at Library Restaurant and Bar, where the restaurant’s bartender, Ho Chan, will be joined by award-winning mixologist Pei Cheung from Bar Anima to create three cocktails inspired by fire signs – Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. The zodiac-themed guest shift will also feature renowned TV host Myrilla Li, who will provide 10-minute-long angel card reading sessions for anyone who purchases any of the zodiac-themed cocktails. 

Details

Address:
Lemna of The Alchemist
G/F, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.