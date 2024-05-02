Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky’s guest shifts

Time Out says

Glenfiddich has partnered with several bartenders across Hong Kong to launch a series of guest shift evenings themed after the astrological zodiac signs. Each bartender will use the brand’s 12 year old scotch whisky and 12 year old sherry to create cocktails inspired by the four elements – Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water – found in the zodiac signs. Glenfiddich will launch the first guest shift on April 10 at Library Restaurant and Bar, where the restaurant’s bartender, Ho Chan, will be joined by award-winning mixologist Pei Cheung from Bar Anima to create three cocktails inspired by fire signs – Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. The zodiac-themed guest shift will also feature renowned TV host Myrilla Li, who will provide 10-minute-long angel card reading sessions for anyone who purchases any of the zodiac-themed cocktails.