Hong Kong
Timeout

Glom-Glom All The Way at Lee Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Lee Gardens
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Gardens
Time Out says

From December 1 to January 1, 2024, Lee Gardens has invited international illustrator Jirayu Koo to create the first-ever Glom-Glom All The Way Christmas Party, where the popular character Glom-Glom will take everyone on a playful festive journey. Glom-Glom will guide everyone to four trendy hotspots adorned with dazzling light installations, offering the chance for visitors to take trendy snaps using special Instagram filters. Additionally, a series of festive shopping rewards will be up for grabs, while the 'hy! Xmas 2023', online platform will be providing exclusive discounts, offers, and abundant perks with designated purchases.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.leegardens.com.hk/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

