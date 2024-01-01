Time Out says

From December 1 to January 1, 2024, Lee Gardens has invited international illustrator Jirayu Koo to create the first-ever Glom-Glom All The Way Christmas Party, where the popular character Glom-Glom will take everyone on a playful festive journey. Glom-Glom will guide everyone to four trendy hotspots adorned with dazzling light installations, offering the chance for visitors to take trendy snaps using special Instagram filters. Additionally, a series of festive shopping rewards will be up for grabs, while the 'hy! Xmas 2023', online platform will be providing exclusive discounts, offers, and abundant perks with designated purchases.