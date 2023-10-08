Glowing Bunnies Under the Moon @ Discovery Bay

Time Out says

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at Discovery Bay, where a range of exciting festivities and delicious treats await. Step onto the lawn outside DB Plaza and get snap happy with 80 glowing bunnies. Be sure to also enter the photo competition with your best shot and head to @VisitDiscoveryBay on Facebook or Instagram for instructions on how to participate. Prizes include a $50 Discovery Bay cash voucher and two one-way ferry tickets.

Visitors can also indulge in delicious meals and special mooncake promotions at various restaurants and shops at DB Plaza, D’Deck, and DB North Plaza. Upon spending at designated food and beverage merchants, you can also enjoy a complimentary ride back to town.