From now until November 12, Godiva has a special treat for Hongkongers – a buy-one-get-one deal for their dark chocolate soft serve ice cream ($55 for two). During the promotional period, Godiva will be offering 200 pieces for customers to purchase from 1pm until stocks last. Upon purchasing their ice cream, customers will have the option to enjoy their second ice cream on the spot, or receive a voucher to redeem their free ice cream at a later time.

Additionally, Godiva will also extend the BOGOF deal to their chocolate pearls ($59 for two) – available in flavours such as cappuccino, dark chocolate, white chocolate, milk chocolate, and mint dark chocolate.

The buy-one-get-one promotion will be available at all Godiva locations (except for their Metroplaza location, any pop-up shops, and duty-free shops), find the complete list of store locations on Godiva’s website.