Gold Coast ‘Digital’ Easter Egg Hunt 2021

For a fun, family-bonding activity, Hong Kong Gold Coast is hosting an Easter egg hunt from April 3 to 6 for all families to participate. With different coloured Easter eggs scattered around the Gold Coast Hotel, Piazza, and the 50,000sq ft lawn, families will have to go on a scavenger hunt to find the eggs, and scan the QR codes on them in order to earn points. The higher the points collected, the more prizes you can redeem! Prizes available include free accommodations at Gold Coast Hotel, family photography gift vouchers, dining coupons and lots more. What's more, there will also be various game booths and a claw machine for you to take even more prizes home! Head to goldcoasthotel.com.hk for more information about other Easter activities and staycation packagages at Gold Coast Hotel.