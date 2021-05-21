Gong Mud 講物 at K11 Art Mall

K11 Art Mall’s ‘Gong Mud 講物’ project gathers hundreds of local creatives under one roof for Hongkongers to unearth homegrown talents through new stores and pop-ups, weekend markets and art exhibitions.

For the shopaholics, head to K11 Natural to discover boutiques and vintage shops such as 966 Time Traveller, OYTY Critique, and B'in Select, before resting up at the Japanese co-working cafe HOW to live well. Meanwhile, those with a love for art and design can check out the Design for Asia Awards exhibition where there are over 60 award-winning designs – from fashion pieces to furniture and gadgets – from Hong Kong and Asia are on display; or the DAYS paper crafts exhibition at chi K11 art space featuring artworks by students from The Education University of Hong Kong.

In addition, weekend pop-ups will be held throughout June, offering a selection of knick-knacks created by local illustrators such as Tony Electronic, DDED, and many more. Don’t forget to also grab a copy of Donmak & Co.’s illustrated map specially created for the campaign. Apart from a beautifully reimagined TST drawn by the art studio, the map also features three suggested walking routes for you get exploring and discover all sorts of hidden gems around the neighbourhood!