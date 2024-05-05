Discover the world of card collectibles at the Grade 10 Asia Card Show Hong Kong, the largest showcase of trading cards and collectibles in the city. Join over a hundred exhibitors and collectors from around the world as they unveil their precious collections, including world-renowned grading and authentication company CGC Cards; sports memorabilia grading and authentication company PSA; Goldin Collectibles, known for their extensive collection of extremely rare items, and more. Immerse yourself in the subculture of card collecting, with exciting activities such as group breaks – where enthusiasts can showcase their cards – card auctions, sports memorabilia displays, and sharing sessions by renowned collectors. Visitors can also participate in thrilling card game competitions for a chance to win amazing prizes such as round-trip tickets to Tokyo! Register now for a one-day or three-day pass.
Grade 10 Asia Card Show
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.instagram.com/grade10hk/
- Address:
- Airside
- 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
- Hong Kong
- Price:
- $30 (one-day pass for students), $50 (one-day pass), $100 (three-day pass available for registration before May 2)
Dates and times
