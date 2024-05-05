Hong Kong
Grade 10 Asia Card Show

  Things to do
  Airside, Kowloon City
  Grade 10 Asia Card Show
  Grade 10 Asia Card Show
  Grade 10 Asia Card Show
Discover the world of card collectibles at the Grade 10 Asia Card Show Hong Kong, the largest showcase of trading cards and collectibles in the city. Join over a hundred exhibitors and collectors from around the world as they unveil their precious collections, including world-renowned grading and authentication company CGC Cards; sports memorabilia grading and authentication company PSA; Goldin Collectibles, known for their extensive collection of extremely rare items, and more. Immerse yourself in the subculture of card collecting, with exciting activities such as group breaks – where enthusiasts can showcase their cards – card auctions, sports memorabilia displays, and sharing sessions by renowned collectors. Visitors can also participate in thrilling card game competitions for a chance to win amazing prizes such as round-trip tickets to Tokyo! Register now for a one-day or three-day pass.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/grade10hk/
Address:
Airside
2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong
Price:
$30 (one-day pass for students), $50 (one-day pass), $100 (three-day pass available for registration before May 2)

Dates and times

16:00Airside $30 (one-day pass for students), $50 (one-day pass), $100 (three-day pass available for registration before May 2)
12:00Airside $30 (one-day pass for students), $50 (one-day pass), $100 (three-day pass available for registration before May 2)
12:00Airside $30 (one-day pass for students), $50 (one-day pass), $100 (three-day pass available for registration before May 2)
