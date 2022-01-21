Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Green Power Hike 2022

Green Power Hike 2022

Photograph: Courtesy Green Power Hike
Photograph: Courtesy Green Power Hike

The Green Power Hike 2022 is now open for registration. Held over a month between January 21 to February 21 as a virtual hike format, the event welcomes individuals and teams to complete routes (self-designed or designed by the Hong Kong Trail) of varying distances in one or multiple sessions to win different souvenirs and prizes. In order to encourage the appreciation of nature, a 'Traceless Hiker Award' will be awarded to participants who share their hiking experience of 'Leave-No-Trace' by uploading photos of themselves actively helping the environment along the trails, such as bringing their own bottles or towels and cleaning up trash. Visit greenpowerhike.hk for more details about the event.

Event website: https://www.greenpowerhike.hk/en
