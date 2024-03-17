Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Greeners Action Lai See Reuse and Recycle Program 2024

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Central
Tsuen Wan Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy Tsuen Wan Plaza
Advertising

Time Out says

Got some leftover red packets sitting in a pile? Or have you emptied all the lai sees you've received over CNY? Well, don't throw them away just yet as local non-profit Greeners Action returns with its annual reuse and recycle programme.

From now until March 17, over 400 public collection points are available all across the city – including Sasa stores, Shell gas stations, Best Mart 260 stores, Citistores, Tenren's Tea, S.F. Express locations, as well as various shopping malls and office buildings.

Before you make your donation, do make sure that the lai sees are not marked with surnames, writing, doodles, zodiac signs, or year; nor should they be creased or torn, nailed, or come with a sticking port. The collected packets will then be gathered for re-use next year. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.