Got some leftover red packets sitting in a pile? Or have you emptied all the lai sees you've received over CNY? Well, don't throw them away just yet as local non-profit Greeners Action returns with its annual reuse and recycle programme.

From now until March 17, over 400 public collection points are available all across the city – including Sasa stores, Shell gas stations, Best Mart 260 stores, Citistores, Tenren's Tea, S.F. Express locations, as well as various shopping malls and office buildings.

Before you make your donation, do make sure that the lai sees are not marked with surnames, writing, doodles, zodiac signs, or year; nor should they be creased or torn, nailed, or come with a sticking port. The collected packets will then be gathered for re-use next year.