Time Out says

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Groundswell is Hong Kong’s first in-mall surfing destination that is both an indoor surfing facility, and a restaurant that specialises in Southeast Asian cuisine. Led by chef Heri Raharjo – former head chef of Indonesian venue Potato Head Hong Kong – this restaurant churns out flavourful dishes like fresh razor clams ($310), Singapore style soft shell chilli crab ($168), beef rendang ($188), pad thai noodles ($128), and more. The Southeast Asian flavours also extend to Groundswell’s dessert offerings, which include mango sticky rice ($78), iced pandan jelly parfait ($88), and coconut pandan crepe roll ($88).