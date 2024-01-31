Hong Kong
Groundswell is Hong Kong’s first in-mall surfing destination that is both an indoor surfing facility, and a restaurant that specialises in Southeast Asian cuisine. Led by chef Heri Raharjo – former head chef of Indonesian venue Potato Head Hong Kong – this restaurant churns out flavourful dishes like fresh razor clams ($310), Singapore style soft shell chilli crab ($168), beef rendang ($188), pad thai noodles ($128), and more. The Southeast Asian flavours also extend to Groundswell’s dessert offerings, which include mango sticky rice ($78), iced pandan jelly parfait ($88), and coconut pandan crepe roll ($88).

Details

Address:
Shop 601, Airside, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
3564 8345
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10pm
