Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Gucci, the Gucci Garden Archetypes is an immersive, multimedia showcase that gives visitors a chance to take a close look at Gucci’s 100-year legacy. Taking place at the Duplex Studio in Tai Kwun, the exhibition delves into the inspirations of Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, taking cues from music, art, travel, and pop culture. Expect sequins-studded walls, neon-lit displays, and a mysterious multi-screen ‘control’ room that will bring to life the brand’s unique campaigns from the past six years. The exhibition is free admission, but remember to first make an online reservation through Gucci’s mini-site to secure a slot.