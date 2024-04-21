Hong Kong
Timeout

Häagen-Dazs buy-one-get-one-free deal

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
haagen dazs
Photograph: Courtesy Häagen-Dazs
Time Out says

Don’t miss out on this super sweet deal

We’re only in the month of April, but Hong Kong’s temperature keeps getting hotter as the days go by. Luckily, Häagen-Dazs has an irresistible offer to keep you cool. From now until April 21, enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal where customers can receive two takeaway portions of double scoop ice creams for $72 only. If you can’t stomach that much ice cream in one sitting (or you don’t have anyone to share your sweet treats with), customers can choose to enjoy one portion of double scoop ice cream and receive a voucher to claim their second takeaway ice cream at a later date (valid until May 23); or claim two takeaway ice cream vouchers – all for $72 only. This promotion is available at all Häagen-Dazs locations (except for their Repulse Bay location).

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

