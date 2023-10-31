Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hallo! We Carnival

  • Things to do
  • HarbourChill, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. HALLO! WE Carnival「濱」紛魔法嘉年華
    Photograph: SVHK
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 灣仔海濱 HALLO! WE Carnival「濱」紛魔法嘉年華
    Photograph: Courtesy SVHK
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

On October 28 to 29 and 31, Wan Chai's HarbourChill is hosting a nighttime Halloween carnival! In addition to a 10-metre-tall inflatable pumpkin, the Hallo! We Carnival also features a series of family-friendly activities, including a pumpkin trampoline, magic shows, face painting workshops, and more. Don't miss the Halloween Pet Scavenger Hunt on October 29, where pet owners can take their four-legged friends on a treasure hunt along the waterfront to complete tasks in exchange for gifts, as well as a Halloween costume contest for the pets. Enter the carnival for free by registering online at Bookyay

Details

Address:
HarbourChill
Wan Chai Temporary Promenade
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.