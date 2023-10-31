Time Out says

On October 28 to 29 and 31, Wan Chai's HarbourChill is hosting a nighttime Halloween carnival! In addition to a 10-metre-tall inflatable pumpkin, the Hallo! We Carnival also features a series of family-friendly activities, including a pumpkin trampoline, magic shows, face painting workshops, and more. Don't miss the Halloween Pet Scavenger Hunt on October 29, where pet owners can take their four-legged friends on a treasure hunt along the waterfront to complete tasks in exchange for gifts, as well as a Halloween costume contest for the pets. Enter the carnival for free by registering online at Bookyay.