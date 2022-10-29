Halloween at Ninja Force

Time Out says

This October 29, Ninja Force is throwing a thrilling outdoor Halloween party and everyone is invited! Climb your way around the obstacle courses, enjoy live DJ music, and take part in fun challenges to win prizes that will be given out throughout the night. Each participant will receive two alcoholic beverages (non-alcoholic options available), protective gloves, and the option to pre-order snacks and a shuttle bus to and from Tsim Sha Tsui for an additional cost. Turn up in the most eye-catching costume and you might just win the best costume prize too, so get your tickets now.