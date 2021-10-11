Halloween at The Mills

For a family-friendly activity this Halloween, The Mills is where you ought to be. Take your little ones trick-or-treating around different shops on Oct 30 and 31, and snap a pic of your scariest moments at The Mills for a chance to win cash coupons from selected tenants! Simply upload your photo(s) on Instagram, use #TheMillsHalloween2021 in your caption, and tag @themillshk to enter the competition. What's more, those who spend $400 or above (maximum of two transactions) at The Mills can also enjoy a complimentary hand painting session. There are limited spots available, so it's first come first served!