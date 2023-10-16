Hong Kong
Halloween baking classes at I Love Baby Cakes

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
i love babycakes halloween
Photograph: Courtesy I Love Babycakes
Why go trick-or-treating when you can make spooky treats and enjoy them all to yourself?
During October, Love Baby Cakes will offer baking workshops where you can craft your own creepy cakesicles that look like mummies, Frankenstein’s monsters, and jack-o-lanterns! Workshops start from a minimum of four people and can go up to classes as large as 12 people. If you’d rather purchase some creepy confectionaries instead, I Love Baby Cakes also has several Halloween treats like cupcakes and cookies that taste just as good as they look.

