Halloween Celebration at Lee Tung Avenue

  • Things to do
  • Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai
利東街萬聖節
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue
Time Out says

Don't miss out on the exciting Halloween events happening down at Lee Tung Avenue (LTA) on October 28 and 31. From a trick-or-treat party for the little ones to a Halloween parade where creatures of the night come out to play, there are all kinds of spooky fun to be had. Visitors who dress up (or put their pets in costumes) can also redeem a free drink at one of Lee Tung Avenue's designated merchants during specific hours by registering as a Lee Tung Avenue member. And if you end up spending at LTA, present your e-receipt and follow Lee Tung Avenue on social media to get yourself a free face paint! Visit leetungavenue.com.hk for full details on the events.

Details

Address:
Lee Tung Avenue
200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

