Halloween cocktails at Terrible Baby

Don’t have time to make it to any Halloween parties but still want to enjoy frightening festivities? Terrible Baby at Eaton Hong Kong has crafted two Halloween cocktails that are as downright scary as they are delicious. Opt for the Get Ghosted, which uses rosemary-infused gin and mezcal for its base, as well as orange, pumpkin, honey, and sea buckthorn for a punchy creation. Alternatively, the Tricky Treats is a sweet cocktail with fat-washed coconut and pandan rum as a base, paired together with peanut butter and condensed milk. Both cocktails are $100 each and will be available at the bar from now until the end of the month.