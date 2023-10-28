Hong Kong
Halloween Pet Nights

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong Promenade, Kwun Tong
  1. Vessel Halloween
    Photograph: Courtesy Vessel
  2. Vessel Halloween
    Photograph: Courtesy Vessel
Make new furry friends this season and join the Halloween Pet Nights held by the Kwun Tong Promenade on October 27 and 28. Dress up in spooky costumes with your furry pal and experience a series of wicked activities, including a Halloween-themed pet market, free dog training sharing and demonstrations, a pet interactive play area, stage performances, and various festive LED photo spots. Everyone is welcome to bring their leashed pets and immerse in the festivities!

Details

Event website:
vessel.org.hk/en/news/detail/whatsnew/423
Address:
Kwun Tong Promenade
Hoi Bun Rd, Kwun Tong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

