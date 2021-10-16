Halloween workshops at PMQ

Turn every trick into a treat this Halloween and sign up for a fun workshop in the Creative Workshop Series @PMQ. Whether it’s a festive pumpkin lantern workshop, where you’ll learn to make a 3D paper art pumpkin lantern with Halloween paper sets; a 3D pattern forming workshop, where you can make a cardholder, phone bag or handbag that’s totally unique to you; or a special Curiosity Kids science class where your little ones can make their own gooey Halloween slime, there’s something for everyone. Click here to sign up and find out more about each workshop.