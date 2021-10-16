Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Halloween workshops at PMQ

Saturday October 16 2021 - Sunday October 24 2021
PMQ
Photograph: Courtesy PMQ

Turn every trick into a treat this Halloween and sign up for a fun workshop in the Creative Workshop Series @PMQ. Whether it’s a festive pumpkin lantern workshop, where you’ll learn to make a 3D paper art pumpkin lantern with Halloween paper sets; a 3D pattern forming workshop, where you can make a cardholder, phone bag or handbag that’s totally unique to you; or a special Curiosity Kids science class where your little ones can make their own gooey Halloween slime, there’s something for everyone. Click here to sign up and find out more about each workshop.

Event website: https://www.pmq.org.hk/happenings/workshops/
Venue name: PMQ
Address: 35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
