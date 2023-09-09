Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Happy! Happy! Hong Kong Local Cultural Festival

  • Things to do, pop-ups
  • Kkplus, Mong Kok
  • Recommended
  1. kkplus
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplus
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. kkplus
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplus
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. kkplus
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplus
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Join kkplus and homegrown toy brand LeeeeeeToy for the Happy! Happy! Hong Kong Local Cultural Festival and discover 33 local creative units as they showcase their art, toys, graffiti, and fashion inspired by Hong Kong's unique humour and pop culture. Don't miss the gold-plated Buddha of the Earthly, inspired by the Big Buddha at Po Lin Monastery and LeeeeeeToy's original character Earthly; along with a graffiti wall by Hong Kong artist Boms, and a mini hawker stall setup showcasing the city's food culture.

Visitors can also shop for exclusive merchandise, including T-shirts, totes, postcards, and keychains featuring the Buddha of the Earthly, as well as a range of products infused with local pop culture elements designed by each creative unit. Those who spend $200 or more at the pop-up store will also get to take home a free poster!

Details

Address:
Kkplus
Shop 02-03, 12/F, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.