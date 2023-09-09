Time Out says

Join kkplus and homegrown toy brand LeeeeeeToy for the Happy! Happy! Hong Kong Local Cultural Festival and discover 33 local creative units as they showcase their art, toys, graffiti, and fashion inspired by Hong Kong's unique humour and pop culture. Don't miss the gold-plated Buddha of the Earthly, inspired by the Big Buddha at Po Lin Monastery and LeeeeeeToy's original character Earthly; along with a graffiti wall by Hong Kong artist Boms, and a mini hawker stall setup showcasing the city's food culture.

Visitors can also shop for exclusive merchandise, including T-shirts, totes, postcards, and keychains featuring the Buddha of the Earthly, as well as a range of products infused with local pop culture elements designed by each creative unit. Those who spend $200 or more at the pop-up store will also get to take home a free poster!