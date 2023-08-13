Time Out says

From August 4 to 13, the Science Park will host a 10-day Happy Hong Kong Bazaar to offer over 180 homegrown technologies, STEAM workshops, and delicious food for all visitors. The market will also feature music performances, clown shows, a large 'Golden Egg' trampoline, and a 3D art photo area with special effects. Meanwhile, participants who complete the various activities at the LOL Booster station and Smile Spot will receive a limited edition of Yoghurt Power (while stocks last).

During the bazaar period, 10 restaurants within the Science Park will also offer a time-limited Happy Hong Kong meal, where visitors can try over 20 exclusive menus that blend traditional with food-tech ingredients and flavours.