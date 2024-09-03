Subscribe
  • Soho House, Sheung Wan

Happy Hour on a Mission 2024

Justice Without Borders (JWB), a regional non-profit dedicated to protecting migrant domestic workers' rights, is hosting its annual Happy Hour on a Mission fundraiser on September 3 at Soho House. The special evening celebrates JWB's mission, 'Bringing Justice Home', for the unsung heroes – mothers, sisters, and daughters from Southeast Asia to build better lives for their families. Guests can enjoy a lively trivia competition, bid on auction items, and learn about the challenges these workers face. Proceeds will fund initiatives like the 'Sisters Helping Sisters' caseworker training program, which empowers local union leaders to provide legal aid to 10,000 domestic workers annually. Find out more about JWB on their official website.

Address
Soho House
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

