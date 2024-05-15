Hong Kong
Happy Mother's Day at Lee Tung Avenue

  • Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai
  1. Lee Tung Avenue
  2. Lee Tung Avenue
Show your appreciation for mama bear this year at Lee Tung Avenue (LTA) as it transforms into the perfect Mother's Day destination, featuring a giant bouquet standing over 3.5 metres high! Created by renowned floral design brand Aurora Blooms, the bouquet is made up of 1,000 lifelike artificial roses, symbolising the message of love. As you stroll along LTA, you'll also find rose decorations adorning the benches. On May 11 and 12 during specific time slots, visitors who spend $100 or more at any LTA merchant can receive a complimentary carnation and enjoy a free family photography service (limited quantities are available on a first-come, first-served basis). Additionally, on May 12, seniors aged 65 or above can enjoy the free family photography service and receive a complimentary printed photo. For more information, visit leetungavenue.com.hk.

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

www.leetungavenue.com.hk/en/
Lee Tung Avenue
200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

