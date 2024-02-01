Hong Kong
Timeout

Happy Paradise pop-up at Little Bao

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Little Bao Diner, Causeway Bay
Little Bao
Photograph: Courtesy Little Bao
Time Out says

On January 30, May Chow is bringing back her renowned Happy Paradise restaurant experience for an exclusive three-night pop up at Little Bao’s Causeway Bay location. The pop-up’s menu ($880 per person, minimum two pax per booking) will be full of neo-Chinese cuisine, with dishes like sourdough egg waffle, seared Wagyu skirt steak with thick cut noodles, mala crispy grouper, miso grilled octopus with Chinese plum sauce, and more.

Details

Dates and times

