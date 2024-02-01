Happy Paradise pop-up at Little Bao

Time Out says

On January 30, May Chow is bringing back her renowned Happy Paradise restaurant experience for an exclusive three-night pop up at Little Bao’s Causeway Bay location. The pop-up’s menu ($880 per person, minimum two pax per booking) will be full of neo-Chinese cuisine, with dishes like sourdough egg waffle, seared Wagyu skirt steak with thick cut noodles, mala crispy grouper, miso grilled octopus with Chinese plum sauce, and more.