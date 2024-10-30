Happy Wednesday Oktoberfest

Hong Kong’s hottest mid-week evening entertainment, Happy Wednesday, is getting an Oktoberfest twist! On October 9, 16, and 30, revellers can enjoy live horseracing at Happy Valley Racecourse while experiencing the buzzing energy of various German festivities. Catch exhilarating live entertainment such as six-piece folk-rock band The Young Bucks, German folk band Die Notenhobler, as well as traditional folk dance performances. What’s more, attendees can test their skills at games like pretzel tossing and beer stein-holding competitions for a chance to win epic prizes.



Aside from live entertainment, the Oktoberfest nights will keep everyone fuelled with authentic Bavarian delicacies. Think crispy roasted pork knuckles with mashed potatoes and sauerkraut, juicy Nürnberger and veal sausages, giant pretzel sandwiches, and of course, a wide variety of refreshing beers to wash everything down. Head to Happy Wednesday’s website and follow Happy Wednesday on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated with all the Oktoberfest celebrations.

(Racecourse entrants and those who bet must be aged 18 or above. Don’t gamble your life away.)