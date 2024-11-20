Subscribe
  1. Happy Wednesday Race in Style
  2. Happy Wednesday
  • Things to do, Sport events
  • Happy Valley Racecourse, Happy Valley

Happy Wednesday ‘Race in Style’

Time Out says

If you’ve ever seen My Fair Lady, you’ll know that horse races have always been about fashion as much as the actual racing. People still show up to the UK’s Royal Ascot in top hats, full dresses, and wild headwear to this day – and the Hong Kong Jockey Club is bringing some of that stylish spirit to Hong Kong.

For three Wednesdays in November, guests are encouraged to dress up, whether it’s in the latest trends or bold personal choices, to collectively transform the Happy Valley Racecourse into a fashionable hotspot. Find fun accessories provided by the Jockey Club to go with your stylish outfits. There will also be performances by singers Jay and Jun, for one night only on November 13. Grab your sports jacket or your fascinators, and see you there!

Details

happywednesday.hkjc.com/en/index.aspx
Address
Happy Valley Racecourse
Happy Valley
Hong Kong

Dates and times

