Happy Wednesday ‘Race in Style’

If you’ve ever seen My Fair Lady, you’ll know that horse races have always been about fashion as much as the actual racing. People still show up to the UK’s Royal Ascot in top hats, full dresses, and wild headwear to this day – and the Hong Kong Jockey Club is bringing some of that stylish spirit to Hong Kong.

For three Wednesdays in November, guests are encouraged to dress up, whether it’s in the latest trends or bold personal choices, to collectively transform the Happy Valley Racecourse into a fashionable hotspot. Find fun accessories provided by the Jockey Club to go with your stylish outfits. There will also be performances by singers Jay and Jun, for one night only on November 13. Grab your sports jacket or your fascinators, and see you there!