Embrace the luck of the Irish at Happy Wednesday on March 13 and 20! Dress in vibrant green attire and make your way to the Happy Valley Racecourse to experience a series of exciting events that showcase the best of Ireland and its rich culture.

Enjoy live acts and entertainment, including the soulful melodies of The Young Bucks, the captivating voice of Tess Collins, and amazing performances from award-winning Irish dancers. Of course, no St Paddy's celebration would be complete without food and drink. Dig into traditional Irish favourites, from shepherd's pie to beef strew, at the food truck and counters, and quench your thirst with plenty of Guinness beer. You can even take on challenges from the Game Master at the Beer Garden for a chance to win a specially designed Guinness hat that will add the perfect final touch to your festival attire.