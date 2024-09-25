Subscribe
Happy Wednesday The Greatest Show in Town
Photograph: Courtesy Happy Wednesday
  • Happy Valley Racecourse, Happy Valley

Time Out says

This September, Happy Wednesday is back at Happy Valley Racecourse with 'The Greatest Show in Town'. On September 11, 18, and 25, the Racecourse will transform into an entertainment wonderland where guests will get to experience the thrill of live horseracing and enjoy live music and performances – all while indulging in culinary delights like roujiamo, a beloved Chinese street food; Korean pork belly sticky rice roll, peri peri chicken, Japanese sukiyaki beef rice ball, and more. Don't miss this vibrant festival vibes complete with backdrops and installations for some snaps on the 'gram.

Details

Event website:
happywednesday.hkjc.com/en/index.aspx
Address
Happy Valley Racecourse
Happy Valley
Hong Kong

Dates and times

