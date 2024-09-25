Happy Wednesday The Greatest Show in Town

This September, Happy Wednesday is back at Happy Valley Racecourse with 'The Greatest Show in Town'. On September 11, 18, and 25, the Racecourse will transform into an entertainment wonderland where guests will get to experience the thrill of live horseracing and enjoy live music and performances – all while indulging in culinary delights like roujiamo, a beloved Chinese street food; Korean pork belly sticky rice roll, peri peri chicken, Japanese sukiyaki beef rice ball, and more. Don't miss this vibrant festival vibes complete with backdrops and installations for some snaps on the 'gram.