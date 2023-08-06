For five weekends from July 8 onwards, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will hold the Harbour Chill Carnival at Wan Chai Promenade. This large-scale land and sea festival will present attendees with exciting happenings like live music shows on a water stage, a variety of performing arts programmes from different countries, and a special edition of the A Symphony of Lights show.
Harbour Chill Carnival
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade
- Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video