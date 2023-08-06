Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Harbour Chill Carnival

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade, Lantau Island
harbour chill carnival rendering
Photograph: info.gov.hk
Advertising

Time Out says

For five weekends from July 8 onwards, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will hold the Harbour Chill Carnival at Wan Chai Promenade. This large-scale land and sea festival will present attendees with exciting happenings like live music shows on a water stage, a variety of performing arts programmes from different countries, and a special edition of the A Symphony of Lights show.

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.