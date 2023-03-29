Have a fantastic Easter holiday above the clouds at sky100

Kids can learn through play at the Handicraft Workshops happening from April 1 to 2 and 7 to 10, where they can build eco-friendly 3D puzzles from Team Green’s New Zealand brand Eugy from 2pm to 6pm and get a 15-minute tutorial from expert instructors.

Families will surely enjoy engaging games where they can win prizes at the booths set up from April 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2pm to 6pm. Participants can play at the Easter-themed game booths ($10 per try), including The Great Eggscape challenge – where the goal is to shoot ping pong balls in the hole while finishing the maze – and Spinning Easter Eggs that allows players to win exciting prizes once they complete throwing a total of three rubber rings towards the lined up Easter eggs.