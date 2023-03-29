Hong Kong
Timeout

Sky100
Photograph: Courtesy Sky100

Have a fantastic Easter holiday above the clouds at sky100

From Easter-themed dining treats, games, egg painting, handicraft workshops, and more, sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck is offering a series of Easter activities for you and your loved ones to enjoy

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with sky100 Observation Deck
Easter is around the corner, and if you’re looking for fun activities to occupy your long weekend break, elevate your experiences and have an egg-cellent Easter high above the ground at sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, one of the must-visit travel spots in the city. Don’t miss the venue’s ‘Happy Easter Day’, a series of events happening from now until April 30 in partnership with the eco-friendly brand Team Green. Whether you’re looking for handicraft workshops to occupy your time, fun egg painting activities to do with your kids for your next Easter egg hunt, or a memorable afternoon tea amidst the best views of Hong Kong, sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck is the best place to be. 

Book a spot today to avail the sky100 x Team Green Gift Pack ($198) that includes one sky100 admission ticket, access to three activities (game booth and workshops), and an exclusive recyclable and eco-friendly linden wood multifunctional desk organiser showcasing an engraved design of sky100 Observation Deck and the Hong Kong skyline. 

Must-see Easter happenings on sky100

Egg-static activities for friends and families
Photograph: Courtesy sky100 Observation Deck

Use the extended holiday to spend fun bonding time with your friends and family, which even kids will surely enjoy. Design some Easter eggs at the Wooden Easter Egg Painting session on April 7 to 10. Get the kids ready for an artsy class, available from 10am to 8pm, where they can mix and match paint colours and create exciting designs using eco-friendly linden wood plaques. Finished Easter egg plaques can go up the Wishing Wall, and participants can take a keepsake picture alongside their original artwork. 

 

multifunctional desk organiser I Photograph: Courtesy sky100 Observation Deck

Kids can learn through play at the Handicraft Workshops happening from April 1 to 2 and 7 to 10, where they can build eco-friendly 3D puzzles from Team Green’s New Zealand brand Eugy from 2pm to 6pm and get a 15-minute tutorial from expert instructors. 

Families will surely enjoy engaging games where they can win prizes at the booths set up from April 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2pm to 6pm. Participants can play at the Easter-themed game booths ($10 per try), including The Great Eggscape challenge – where the goal is to shoot ping pong balls in the hole while finishing the maze – and Spinning Easter Eggs that allows players to win exciting prizes once they complete throwing a total of three rubber rings towards the lined up Easter eggs. 

Shop and dine amidst epic views 
Photograph: Courtesy sky100 Observation Deck

Easter wouldn’t be complete without some treats and take-home souvenirs. During the event, you can browse a selection of gifts at Eugy’s Eco-Friendly Fine Gift Zone located at sky100 Observation Deck’s Gift Shop. Shop over 60 3D puzzles, including animals and nature-inspired themes, all made from recyclable materials that kids and kids at heart will treasure.  

Photograph: Courtesy sky100 Observation Deck

After all the Easter activities, bring your loved ones to dine amidst the sky at Café 100 by The Ritz-Carlton. Guests can enjoy a limited-time Easter dessert that chocolate lovers will surely like. From now until April 10, indulge your sweet tooth with colourful chocolate Easter egg desserts. From April 3 to July 2, Café 100 is also launching a new plum afternoon tea package ($598 for two during weekdays; $668 for two on weekends and public holidays) that allows guests access for two at the sky100 and the new afternoon treats with one serving of coffee or two servings of tea. 

Photograph: Courtesy sky100 Observation Deck

The package includes an array of eight savoury desserts – including pork pie served with plum jelly sauce, a mini pink shrimp sandwich with pickled pineapple and plum powder, plum soup jelly with dried plum, and chicken prune tart – and four sweets, including blackcurrant plum cup, baked plum, vanilla yellow plum Swiss roll, and English muffins with prune jam and cream. 

Experience sky100 anytime, anywhere
Photograph: Courtesy sky100 Observation Deck

Those who would like to access sky100 and all its exclusive offers and rewards can do so from their upgraded interactive online app. No download is needed, just add explore.sky100.com.hk on your browser and probe all its features. Interactive features include the latest information on sky100, Fun AR Photos that you can use as add-on photo filters with different slogans and captions, Hong Kong-themed Fun Photo Frames, and a VR technology sky100 Guided Tour that lets you switch between day and night mode showcasing a 360-degree panoramic view of the harbour and stunning skyline from Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories. 

Get your admission tickets today and have a delightful Easter holiday at sky100.

