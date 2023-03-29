Have a fantastic Easter holiday above the clouds at sky100

Egg-static activities for friends and families
Use the extended holiday to spend fun bonding time with your friends and family, which even kids will surely enjoy. Design some Easter eggs at the Wooden Easter Egg Painting session on April 7 to 10. Get the kids ready for an artsy class, available from 10am to 8pm, where they can mix and match paint colours and create exciting designs using eco-friendly linden wood plaques. Finished Easter egg plaques can go up the Wishing Wall, and participants can take a keepsake picture alongside their original artwork.