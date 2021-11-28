Hong Kong
Tai Kwun
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

Have yourself a merry little Christmas at Tai Kwun

All the ways you can celebrate this year!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Tai Kwun
Christmas is almost upon us and the whole city is gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year. Shops are rolling out holiday discounts, restaurants are whipping out seasonal menus, and a dazzling array of Christmas decorations can be found everywhere you look. If you want to experience it all in one go, then Tai Kwun is the place to be. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a sumptuous Christmas feast, shop for the perfect gift, get crafty at a festive workshop or simply bask in the enchanting vibes, Tai Kwun has everything you need to fully embrace the holiday season this year. Read on to see how you can celebrate!

The Giving Tree
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

The Giving Tree

Feel the Yuletide magic and pay a visit to the Giving Tree from The Hong Kong Jockey Club at the Parade Ground. Dressed from top to bottom in beautiful sparkling ornaments with plenty of presents under the tree, the glorious 12-metre-tall Christmas tree will fill the historic building compound with festive cheer from December 6 to January 2, 2022. It’s the perfect photo spot to capture special memories with your loved ones!

Date: December 6 to January 2, 2022
Venue: Parade Ground
Click here for more info

112mountainyam
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

112mountainyam

Paying tribute to the heritage and craft of handwoven fabric in Chongming, 112mountainyam is hosting a series of handweaving coaster workshops that will teach participants about Chongming’s craftsmanship culture with over 600 years of history, allowing them to admire the beauty of handcrafted pieces and appreciate the hard work behind such traditions. Not only will participants walk away with beautiful handwoven coasters, but they’ll also receive a $50 discount when purchasing items from the Chongming collection at 112mountainyam.

Date: December 1 to 31 (1pm to 6pm)
Price: $200 per person (45 minutes per session)
Click here for more info

Touch Ceramics
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

Touch Ceramics

Roll up your sleeves this holiday and learn a thing or two about Kintsuigi – the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery – and the aesthetic concept of turning incompleteness and imperfections into something beautiful. Taught by style mentor Isis Shek, Touch Ceramics’ Christmas workshop will take you through the rich history of Kintsugi with demonstrations, before getting hands-on to create either a tea or jewellery set to make unique works of art and heartwarming personal gifts for family and friends. Best of all, ​​the workshop is suitable for beginners as well as those who have no prior experience with Kintsugi.

Date: December 16, 19, 25, 26 (3pm to 5pm)
Price: $880 per person
Click here for more info

TASCHEN
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

TASCHEN

A world-renowned art-book publisher, TASCHEN is known for its eye-popping coffee table books spanning across topics like art, design, fashion, photography and more. Whether you’re a self-confessed bookworm or a passionate art lover, TASCHEN has an assortment of books that would make a great read over the holidays, or a special gift for someone on your list. From Dec 1 to 26, customers will also receive a special TASCHEN bookmark upon any purchase at the shop. Limited quotas while stock lasts only, so don't miss out! 

Date: December 1 to 26
Click here for more info

The Dispensary
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

The Dispensary

Give toast to the holidays with a Golden Christmas cocktail! Available at The Dispensary from December 15 to 31, the festive cocktail is made with mulled gin, caramel, and fermented apples finished with chocolate bitters and topped up with Veuve Clicquot Champagne. For an extra touch of merriment, the glass is decadently brushed with gold salted caramel and chocolate. 

Date: December 15 to 31
Price: $138
Click here for more info

PAZTA
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

PAZTA

PAZTA is piling on the celebrations this season as the Italian restaurant celebrates its first anniversary. Guests will be whisked away to Italy with  'Impressions of Sicily', a vibrant seafood tasting menu featuring a welcome amuse-bouche and bubbles, an aubergine sweet and sour caponata with bitter chocolate, giant pasta tubes with Sicilian seafood ragu, stuffed calamari with pistachio crumble, fresh orange and fennel salad, and a chocolate savoy cake with flambeed citrus fruit. While you're there, don't forget to take advantage of the two-hour free flow option too!

Date: Now until December 7
Price: $380 per person (tasting menu) + $200 per person (two-hour free flow) 
Click here for more info

Between Coffee
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

Between Coffee

For a more casual noel celebration, settle down at Between Coffee for a special four-course festive set curated by chef Agustin Balbi from Michelin-starred restaurant Ando. The hearty feast features a fried oyster amuse-bouche, turkey salad or pumpkin cream soup for appetisers, and for mains, guests can choose from the choice of salmon served with cabbage, dill, and cream sauce, or Wagyu with kombu, daikon, and tendon in bouillon. Last but not least, finish on a sweet note with a mouthwatering coffee roll cake!

Date: December 1 to 31
Price: $358 per person
Click here for more info

Festive programmes
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

Festive programmes

If you’re looking for plans to fill up the diary over the holidays, Tai Kwun has an abundance of festivities lined up! Returning on December 16 to 19 at JC Contemporary and F Hall, the fourth annual edition of BOOKED: Hong Kong Art Book Fair features over 80 local and international artists, publishers, booksellers and more to offer a huge range of art books, as well as a programme of talks, live events, displays, editions, workshops and special projects.

What's more, don’t miss the big return of Tai Kwun Circus Plays from December 15 to January 2, 2022, which will guarantee to entertain visitors throughout Christmas and the New Year. Expect an array of exciting acrobatic performances, clown shows, and a series of family-friendly circus workshops involving balloon art, mask-making, and even tricks with crystal balls!

