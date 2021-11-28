Have yourself a merry little Christmas at Tai Kwun

The Giving Tree

Feel the Yuletide magic and pay a visit to the Giving Tree from The Hong Kong Jockey Club at the Parade Ground. Dressed from top to bottom in beautiful sparkling ornaments with plenty of presents under the tree, the glorious 12-metre-tall Christmas tree will fill the historic building compound with festive cheer from December 6 to January 2, 2022. It’s the perfect photo spot to capture special memories with your loved ones!

Date: December 6 to January 2, 2022

Venue: Parade Ground

Click here for more info