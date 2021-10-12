Heebie-Jeebies at Harry's Kitchen

Baking studio Harry's Kitchen is getting into the hair-raising spirit of Halloween this year by offering a series of classes for parents and kids to get their hands dirty – we're talking spider cookies, spooky cake pops, and frighteningly delicious cakes! The classes will incorporate healthy, low-sugar ingredients too so you can enjoy all the treats without any of the guilt. Classes range from $580 to $980 per session, but you can also get the Heebie-Jeebies Combo Package for a special discount on two classes – Cookie Hijacker and the members-only Ghost-on-a-stick class. Head to harryskitchenhk.com for more info on each class and make a reservation now.