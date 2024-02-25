Time Out says

The beloved Hello Kitty is turning 50 and to celebrate, Harbour City – named as its 'International Friendship Ambassador' – has turned into five different zones to offer all kinds of fun experiences for fans and visitors.

Head over to the Apple Wishing Garden at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt and snap pics with a five-meter-tall Hello Kitty daruma, then make your way to the Ocean Terminal Deck to visit the Lion Dance Garden, where Hello Kitty is fitted with a lion dance head with four big drums and the city's gorgeous skyline as background. For a dose of art, the 'Every flower tells a story' exhibition at Gallery by the Harbour sees exclusive collaborations, limited-edition sculptures, paintings, merchandise, and jewellery pieces on display. Don't forget to drop by the two pop-up stores to get your hands on candies and cookies by Kee Wah Bakery, as well as exclusive Hello Kitty merch.

All event proceeds (after deducting minimal costs) will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.