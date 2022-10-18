Here’s what you need to know about the chief executive’s 2022 policy address

Attract enterprises, investors, and talents
To strengthen the competitiveness and growth of Hong Kong's economy, the government will establish new divisions – the the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), Talents Service Unit, and dedicated teams in the Mainland Offices, and overseas Economic and Trade Offices (ETOs) to help implement numerous new initiatives that aim to attract enterprises, investors, and talents from the Mainland and overseas.
Meanwhile, a $30 billion Co-Investment Fund will be used to attract enterprises to set up their businesses in Hong Kong, and a Top Talent Pass Scheme will be launched to attract graduates from the world’s top 100 universities and those with an annual salary of HKD2.5 million or more to pursue careers in Hong Kong. Upon becoming a permanent resident of Hong Kong, eligible talents from overseas can apply for a refund of the extra stamp duty paid.