Here’s what you need to know about the chief executive’s 2022 policy address

Hong Kong leader John Lee talked about his vision for the city and laid down plans for tourism, housing, public health services, and more

During his maiden policy address, chief executive John Lee announced a series of key plans that he would tackle in order to improve Hong Kong as a leading city, following its tight restrictions during the pandemic. In his speech, Lee mentioned plans to boost economic growth, pledging to supply flats and light public housing units, granting top university graduates with two-year visas, speeding up developments in the Northern Metropolis, encouraging growth in the arts and culture sector, and more.

Keep reading below for the highlights of Lee’s plans for the city.For more information, visit this link.