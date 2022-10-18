Hong Kong
Photograph: Shutterstock

Here’s what you need to know about the chief executive’s 2022 policy address

Hong Kong leader John Lee talked about his vision for the city and laid down plans for tourism, housing, public health services, and more

Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Jenny Leung
&
Cherry Chan
During his maiden policy address, chief executive John Lee announced a series of key plans that he would tackle in order to improve Hong Kong as a leading city, following its tight restrictions during the pandemic. In his speech, Lee mentioned plans to boost economic growth, pledging to supply flats and light public housing units, granting top university graduates with two-year visas, speeding up developments in the Northern Metropolis, encouraging growth in the arts and culture sector, and more.

Keep reading below for the highlights of Lee’s plans for the city.For more information, visit this link.

Attract enterprises, investors, and talents
Photograph: Shutterstock

Attract enterprises, investors, and talents

To strengthen the competitiveness and growth of Hong Kong's economy, the government will establish new divisions – the the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), Talents Service Unit, and dedicated teams in the Mainland Offices, and overseas Economic and Trade Offices (ETOs) to help implement numerous new initiatives that aim to attract enterprises, investors, and talents from the Mainland and overseas.

Meanwhile, a $30 billion Co-Investment Fund will be used to attract enterprises to set up their businesses in Hong Kong, and a Top Talent Pass Scheme will be launched to attract graduates from the world’s top 100 universities and those with an annual salary of HKD2.5 million or more to pursue careers in Hong Kong. Upon becoming a permanent resident of Hong Kong, eligible talents from overseas can apply for a refund of the extra stamp duty paid.

Developing emerging industries
Photograph: Shutterstock

Developing emerging industries

Lee aims to develop Hong Kong’s information and technology sectors by attracting 100 IT enterprises and 20 high-potential enterprises to set up operations in Hong Kong in the next five years to create more local job opportunities. Additionally, a post will be created for the Commissioner for Industry who will help with Hong Kong’s re-industrialisation and explore the construction of the city’s second Advanced Manufacturing Centre.

Under the Re-industrialisation Funding Scheme, more production lines will be increased, with the target of expanding from 30 to 130 lines in the next five years. Developments on the San Tin Technopole in the Northern Metropolis will be expedited, whereas expansion works will take place in Science Park and Cyberport, along with plans to open a new MTR stop at Pak Shek Kok on the East Rail Line by 2023.

New railways and major roads
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

New railways and major roads

Six major transport infrastructure projects – three major road projects and three strategic railway projects – will be implemented, including the Northern Metropolis Highway, Shatin Bypass, Tseung Kwan O-Yau Tong Tunnel,Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, Central Rail Link, and Tseung Kwan O Line Southern Extension.

Growth in arts and culture and creative industries
Photograph: Courtesy HKPM

Growth in arts and culture and creative industries

The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed a 10-year blueprint to develop arts, culture and creative industries in Hong Kong. Expanding into the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts will open a new campus within the Northern Metropolis in order to attract more non-local students. There are also plans to increase Leisure and Cultural Services Department recognised museums to 19 venues, and to increase seating capacity at performance venues by 50 percent. Next year,  the East Kowloon Cultural Art District will be commissioned in phases, and it will soon become a base for art and technological integration.

Additionally, the government will provide more support to Hong Kong joint film and variety show productions with Mainland China and other Asian countries, as well as organising the GBA Culture and Arts Festival next year.

Develop the northern metropolis
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Develop the northern metropolis

The government will establish a Steering Committee and an Advisory Committee to better govern and develop the northern area. New cultural landmarks, ​​post‑secondary education institutions, and major sports facilities will be built, along with hospitals and government facilities. Land creation and housing construction in areas such as Kwu Tung North/Fanling North, Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen, and Yuen Long South will be continued.

Strengthening civil servant management services
Photograph: Shutterstock

Strengthening civil servant management services

As part of updating the Civil Servant Code, rewards and punishments will respectively be strengthened along with the launch of the ‘Chief Executive’s Award for Exemplary Performance’, to recognise and celebrate merits achieved by civil servants.

Local tourism
Photograph: Shutterstock

Local tourism

To support and encourage local tourism, the government will set aside $600 million for a three-year Cultural and Heritage Sites Local Tour Incentive Scheme. What’s more, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will also launch a new round of Spend-to-Redeem promotional activities with increased quotas for more people to enjoy.

Land and housing as a top priority
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikicommons/Qwer132477

Land and housing as a top priority

As a response to the ever-growing Hong Kong housing crisis, Lee proposes to establish 30,000 light public housing units to be built in the next five years, as well as capping the waiting time for public rental housing down to a four-and-a-half-years. Those who are on the waitlist for public housing for three years or above are eligible for early application for LPH units. The government is also in the midst of identifying which Green Belt zones across Hong Kong are eligible for potential housing development while expediting land production.

Care Teams
Photograph: Shutterstock

Care Teams

District Services and Community Care Teams will be set up across all 18 districts in Hong Kong to help build a sense of community between all sectors, including young people and ethnic minorities, through community building and caring activities such as visiting the needy.

