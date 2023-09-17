Hidden photo spots that capture the essence of Hong Kong

Sheung Wan: Trams and local shops
Sheung Wan often gets dismissed as 'that middle place between Central and Sai Ying Pun', or 'that neighborhood where Soho House is'; but, if you take some time to walk around there, you’ll see that it’s also a place where you can capture Hong Kong in it’s best light. Local shops, gridded roads that channel the sunset, trams, taxis – everything you need is here to get some fantastic street shots.
Now, a lot of photographers assume that the best time to visit for street photography is around sunset, but the reality is that if you wait that long, the sun will dip behind the buildings and you miss all of that lovely, contrasting light. To get the best results, make sure you visit here around 2pm to 4pm. There will still be people out delivering goods, usually pushing palettes on trolleys, trams shuttling back and forth, and a general flurry of activity that is worth committing to your photo collection.