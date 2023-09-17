Hong Kong
Hidden photo spots that capture the essence of Hong Kong

These lesser-known locations show off our city in its best light

Jenny Leung
Blair Sugarman
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Blair Sugarman
Hong Kong is undeniably photogenic, but not everyone wants the same shots of the city. Don’t get me wrong, a stunning shot of the Aqua Luna crossing the harbour against the backdrop of a stunning sunset and glittering skyscrapers is certainly worth capturing – I’d definitely recommend taking an evening to do so. However, sometimes you want something different, more special, and well, a little more… unique. Whilst sunlight and sunset are literally the best light in which to capture our vibrant city, this metropolis has many more places in which you can capture the best that is on offer; from interactions between people to towering megastructures to quiet moments that provoke contemplation. 

In this article, I’ll share with you some of the more select hidden locations where you won’t run into large groups of tourists, but can still come away with some beautiful shots that you won’t see every other person posting on social media.

This article was written by Blair Sugarman, a multi-disciplinary photographer based in Hong Kong. His work focuses on capturing the architecture of urban environments from the air, and the more intimate moments that unfold within them from the streets. At Time Out, all of our guides are written by local writers who know their cities inside out. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

Hidden photo spots in Hong Kong

Sheung Wan: Trams and local shops
Sheung Wan: Trams and local shops

Sheung Wan often gets dismissed as 'that middle place between Central and Sai Ying Pun', or 'that neighborhood where Soho House is'; but, if you take some time to walk around there, you’ll see that it’s also a place where you can capture Hong Kong in it’s best light. Local shops, gridded roads that channel the sunset, trams, taxis – everything you need is here to get some fantastic street shots.

Now, a lot of photographers assume that the best time to visit for street photography is around sunset, but the reality is that if you wait that long, the sun will dip behind the buildings and you miss all of that lovely, contrasting light. To get the best results, make sure you visit here around 2pm to 4pm. There will still be people out delivering goods, usually pushing palettes on trolleys, trams shuttling back and forth, and a general flurry of activity that is worth committing to your photo collection.

Sham Shui Po: Bustling Markets
Sham Shui Po: Bustling Markets

The hustle and bustle of the Ladies Market doesn’t have anything on the markets outside Sham Shui Po station, a place that offers much more immersion than many other areas of Hong Kong. You can spend a morning here walking around the stalls, snapping pictures of shop owners peddling their goods, and checking out some of the more unusual trinkets that the stalls have to offer.

Causeway Bay: Typhoon Shelter Breakaway LightHouse
Causeway Bay: Typhoon Shelter Breakaway LightHouse

If you head to the Noon Day gun in Causeway Bay, you’ll be able to descend down the steps of the harbour and hop on a Sampan that, for $20 per person, will take you out to a long pier with a lighthouse at the end. This spot is perfect for those sunset pics. With a wide-angle lens, you’ll be able to get shots of both the IFC and the ICC and, depending on the time of year, you can capture the sunset bang in the middle of the two.

After the sunset, you can either go back via the Yacht club or flag down another Sampan to take you back to where you got on. This location is definitely a hidden one - not many people head here and it’s never as packed as places like the Victoria dockside. Enjoy!

Sai Kung: Sunsets & Serenity
Sai Kung: Sunsets & Serenity

For beautiful sunsets, take a bus or a cab to Sai Kung and hike to one of the many beaches in the area. Whilst it can get busy on the weekends, they’re much less crowded than beaches in Repulse Bay and offer a variety of hikes that allow for great views and good sunset shots. If you have a drone, Sai Kung is the perfect place to fly – you can cover a fair bit of distance and get some photos of the surrounding greenery.

