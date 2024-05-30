Time Out says

High Street’s infamous haunted house has turned into a colourful art space! Designed by local architect Stanley Siu, the ‘Love in the Light’ Luminart exhibition combines art, architecture, and technology in a stunning shows that takes visitors on a romantic journey through time. Running from now to May 21, 2025, this year-long exhibition sees the arched veranda of the Sai Ying Pun Community Complex light up in a rainbow of colours every 10 minutes in the evening from 6pm to 10pm.

The site has a rich history in the district as an iconic landmark that was completed in 1892. Even after renovations in 1998, the unique L-shaped granite veranda stands tall with its early Baroque detailing, including intricately carved arches and finely chiselled granite throughout. Despite being nicknamed as the ‘High Street Haunted House’ – due to the numerous ghostly sightings and its supposed past as a former execution hall used by the Japanese troops in the war, this unique location has been a popular spot for wedding photoshoots over the years, and its charming design makes the perfect location for the exhibition’s intimate storytelling. Immerse yourself in the historic surroundings and dance between the lights and the shadows, letting the music take you through the tales of love, from the first glance to a promise of forever.