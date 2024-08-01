Subscribe
HK Ballet Oz Life Journey at Airside

To celebrate its 45th anniversary, Hong Kong Ballet is collaborating with Arts Tech to bring the iconic yellow brick road to the city. Designed by Eddy Wong, winner of the Golden Horse Film Awards and Hong Kong Film Awards, the HK Ballet Oz Life Journey at Airside transforms the magical story into an interactive journey, redefining what it means for you to be part of a performance. The exhibition is running from now until September 4 at the Gate33 Gallery in Airside, where visitors can experience the classic tale in a new and immersive way, complete with VR activities, neon art installations, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the stage production for HK Ballet’s Asian premiere of The Wizard of Oz, which will be showing from August 30 to September 1. 

Address
Airside
2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong

