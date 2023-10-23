HK Signature Exhibition & Pop-up Store

Time Out says

From now until October 23, LCX invites all to experience 'HK Signature', a pop-up event showcasing the unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures in Hong Kong. Immerse yourself in the nostalgic charm of the 1950s to 70s with photo spots, artworks, pop-up stores, and various workshops. Sample high-quality local products from renowned brands like Magnolia Lab, Two Moons Distillery, Mezzanine Makers, Mindful Sparks, and more, or take part in one of their workshops on offer. Works by acclaimed illustrator Rick Lo's artwork will also be exhibited, with two pieces featuring augmented reality features, allowing visitors to see Hong Kong from a new perspective. Visit LCX's official website for more information.