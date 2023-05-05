Time Out says

Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) presents 'HKDI inspire* 2023: Towards A Sustainable Design', a series of hybrid master lectures exploring the intersection of design and sustainability. From May 3 to 5, this event will bring together sustainability experts from Hong Kong and Switzerland to delve into design-related methods, practices, and theories that contribute to sustainable culture, environment, economy, and society. Running concurrently is the 'Waste Age: What Can Design Do?' exhibition, which showcases how design can address the environmental crisis caused by waste.

Attendees will be inspired with the possibilities of a more sustainable world through innovative designs. Register now and visit HKDIinspire2023.eventbrite.hk for a full line-up of the event's amazing speakers and find out more about the exhibition.