HKDI Master Lecture Series 2024: Hallyu

This October, the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) is holding several Korean design-focused talks as part of its annual recurring Master Lecture Series. From October 7 to 29, design enthusiasts can hear from Korean experts who come from a diverse range of backgrounds, all related to the Korean Wave or ‘Hallyu’.

Learn about how traditional ceramic works can be reinterpreted into modern arts, gain insight into Korean pop culture and its global reach, get to know about the creative process behind developing the 2022 hit blockbuster film Kingmaker, and get to know all the hottest Korean beauty trends in a makeup and hairstyling workshop! All lectures are free and open to all, find more information about the Master Lecture Series and RSVP your attendance by clicking here.