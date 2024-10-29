Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
hkdi master lecture series
Photograph: Courtesy HKDI
  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Design Institute, Sai Kung

HKDI Master Lecture Series 2024: Hallyu

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with HKDI
Advertising

Time Out says

This October, the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) is holding several Korean design-focused talks as part of its annual recurring Master Lecture Series. From October 7 to 29, design enthusiasts can hear from Korean experts who come from a diverse range of backgrounds, all related to the Korean Wave or ‘Hallyu’.

Learn about how traditional ceramic works can be reinterpreted into modern arts, gain insight into Korean pop culture and its global reach, get to know about the creative process behind developing the 2022 hit blockbuster film Kingmaker, and get to know all the hottest Korean beauty trends in a makeup and hairstyling workshop! All lectures are free and open to all, find more information about the Master Lecture Series and RSVP your attendance by clicking here.

Details

Address
Hong Kong Design Institute
3 King Ling Road, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.