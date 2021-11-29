A free webinar about NFT hosted by HKDI

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are shaking up the art scene and entertainment world, and it is continuously growing into a multibillion-dollar industry. If you have a lot of questions about it or want to get into this crypto trend, make sure to catch HKDI NFT Forum 2021, a free webinar taking place on November 29.

Leading NFT experts will gather at Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) to discuss NFT trends and its future, and other aspects like legal, market, government, and technological support. Join the webinar and learn how NFTs are pushing forward the next evolution of digital art and investment.

The forum will be conducted via Zoom, and registration is open and free. Guests are welcome to participate in the live q&a after the discussion.

Register for the sessions today via eventbrite.hk. Once booked, you will receive an email confirmation from Eventbrite, and HKDI will email the link for you to access the live sessions two days before the schedule. Do note to check your spam folder as your confirmation email may be hiding.

Below is a rundown of the schedules and speakers, be sure to bookmark these schedules and register your slot.

5:30-6pm Lecture by Max Moore, Director and Head of Contemporary Art Auctions of Sotheby’s Hong Kong and Co-Head of Digital Art Sales offor Sotheby’s Worldwide

6pm-6.30pm Lecture by Ricky Choi, Smart Living Cluster Lead, Cyberport

6.30pm-7pm Sharing by Raymond Hung, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Ucollex

7pm-7.30pm Lecture by Prof Steven Gallagher, Professor of Practice in Law at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Faculty of Law

7.30pm-8pm Panel Discussion moderated by HKU’s Business Author Filip Ziolek and HKDI‘s Head of Academic Development Michael CHAN