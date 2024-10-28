HKDI presents: "Hallyu" (Korean Wave) Festival

Get ready for a day of K-fun as the "Hallyu" (Korean Wave) Festival – a year-long project presented by HKDI in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong – brings you an exciting day of design events on October 28. From 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dive into a lively workshop on Korean makeup and hairstyling, complete with fabulous live demonstrations that will make you feel like a star. Then, from 4pm to 5.30pm, join Mr Ryan Lee, co-founder and executive vice president of The Pinkfong Company, as he shares the scoop on the exciting phenomenon of Hallyu (RSVP here).

Visitors will also get to enjoy a series of events that celebrate the richness of Korean traditions, including a live painting session, creative tattoo printing, musical and dance performances, language cultural games, as well as a themed photo booth for some memory-making snaps. Best of all, these events are free and no registrations are needed. So mark your calendar and gather your K-loving friends and family for a day filled with vibrant Korean culture.