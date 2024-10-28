Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
HKDI Hallyu
Photograph: Courtesy HKDI
  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Design Institute, Sai Kung

HKDI presents: "Hallyu" (Korean Wave) Festival

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with HKDI
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready for a day of K-fun as the "Hallyu" (Korean Wave) Festival – a year-long project presented by HKDI in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong – brings you an exciting day of design events on October 28. From 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dive into a lively workshop on Korean makeup and hairstyling, complete with fabulous live demonstrations that will make you feel like a star. Then, from 4pm to 5.30pm, join Mr Ryan Lee, co-founder and executive vice president of The Pinkfong Company, as he shares the scoop on the exciting phenomenon of Hallyu (RSVP here). 

Visitors will also get to enjoy a series of events that celebrate the richness of Korean traditions, including a live painting session, creative tattoo printing, musical and dance performances, language cultural games, as well as a themed photo booth for some memory-making snaps. Best of all, these events are free and no registrations are needed. So mark your calendar and gather your K-loving friends and family for a day filled with vibrant Korean culture.

Details

Event website:
hkdi.edu.hk/EN
Address
Hong Kong Design Institute
3 King Ling Road, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.