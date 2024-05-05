Hong Kong
Timeout

HKIA round-trip ticket giveaway

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok
Hong Kong International Airport
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Hong Kong International Airport
Time Out says

Here’s your chance to receive free round-trip tickets

For the upcoming ‘Golden Week’ national holiday, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is rolling out a triple shopping reward scheme for all HKairport Rewards members, which includes earning double reward points with each purchase made at physical stores at the airport or HKIA’s online shop, a $100 shopping e-coupon, as well as free round-trip tickets to Shanghai, Beijing, or Bangkok. From now until May 5, all HKairport Rewards members who spend an accumulative amount of $10,000 on products from selected luxury brands at HKIA retail shops or on HKIA’s online shop will receive a complimentary set of round-trip tickets.

Each HKairport Rewards member can receive up to four sets of round-trip tickets during the promotion period. To claim the tickets and the double reward points, all HKairport Rewards members must present their eligible receipts at designated redemption counters in the airport, or register their receipts through the MyHKG mobile app before May 5. Finally, all newly registered HKairport Reward members who participate in the promotion will receive one $100 shopping coupon, which can used on any purchase made at HKIA retail shops and online store with an accumulative total of $300 or above. 

Find all terms and conditions for the Golden Week promotion on HKairportshop.com

Details

Event website:
hkairportshop.com
Address:
Hong Kong International Airport
1 Sky Plaza Road
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

