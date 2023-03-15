HKTDC Marketing Pulse and eTailing Pulse 2023

Time Out says

HKTDC’s Pulse Conference series is kicking off the year with 2023’s edition of MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse on March 15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-in-one physical conference will gather industry leaders, creative minds, and ecommerce professionals to offer marketers and entrepreneurs their insightful advice to navigate the rapidly-changing world market. In the past, more than 56,000 participants and online viewers from over 66 regions across the globe took part in the event physically and virtually. This year, heavyweight speakers from industry-leading companies such as Baccarat, Coca-Cola, Fortnum & Mason, kapok, Mars, PepsiCo, and Spotify will be presenting. Under the theme ‘Master the Future’, some of this year’s topics and themes include ESG marketing, Web3, post-COVID creativity, virtual influencers, sustainable e-commerce, marketing to Gen Z, and more. A series of digital marketing/e-tailing workshops, inspiring InnoTalks, as well as face-to-face networking opportunities are also available throughout the day for participants for free.



As a limited-time offer, Time Out readers can enjoy a 65 percent off exclusive special discount at $683 (original price: $1,950) by using the promo code: MPR06C3P.

