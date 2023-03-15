Hong Kong
HKTDC Marketing Pulse and eTailing Pulse 2023

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  1. MarketingPulse x eTailingPulse: Global Branding & Marketing Virtual Conference
Discover the global market's pulse and learn from industry leaders

HKTDC’s Pulse Conference series is kicking off the year with 2023’s edition of MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse on March 15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-in-one physical conference will gather industry leaders, creative minds, and ecommerce professionals to offer marketers and entrepreneurs their insightful advice to navigate the rapidly-changing world market. In the past, more than 56,000 participants and online viewers from over 66 regions across the globe took part in the event physically and virtually. This year, heavyweight speakers from industry-leading companies such as Baccarat, Coca-Cola, Fortnum & Mason, kapok, Mars, PepsiCo, and Spotify will be presenting. Under the theme ‘Master the Future’, some of this year’s topics and themes include ESG marketing, Web3, post-COVID creativity, virtual influencers, sustainable e-commerce, marketing to Gen Z, and more. A series of digital marketing/e-tailing workshops, inspiring InnoTalks, as well as face-to-face networking opportunities are also available throughout the day for participants for free. 

As a limited-time offer, Time Out readers can enjoy a 65 percent off exclusive special discount at $683 (original price: $1,950) by using the promo code: MPR06C3P.

Register now!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with MarketingPulse

Details

Event website:
marketingpulse.hktdc.com/conference/mp/en
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Price:
$975

