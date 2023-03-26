Hong Kong
HKwalls 2023

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. HKwalls 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy HKwalls/Daniel Murray/Bao Ho
  2. HKwalls 2021
    Photograph: Courtesy HKwalls/Daniel Murray/Wong Ting Fung
  3. HKwalls 2021
    Photograph: Courtesy HKwalls/Daniel Murray/Bo Law
  4. Hkwalls 2021
    Photograph: Courtesy HKwalls/Daniel Murray/Kristopher Ho
The city's biggest street art festival is back! From March 18 to 26, the annual street art and mural festival will be giving the Central and Western Districts a colourful makeover with an exciting lineup of artists painting different murals in the area. For an engaging experience, street art fans are welcome to visit the mural sites to meet the artists in person and get to know the creative process behind their work.

In addition to the wall paintings in streets and alleys, this year's festival will also introduce a large-scale digital animation art piece – created by the acclaimed Spanish artist J. Demsky – on the LED façades of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre; a whisky and street art experience with music, drinks, and a graffiti art battle at Soho House (March 26); as well as panel discussions, interactive workshops, an open exhibition, and guided tours around town. Visit hkwalls.org for more info on the festival's public events.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
hkwalls.org
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

