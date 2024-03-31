Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

HKwalls 2024

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. HKwalls 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. HKwalls 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. HKwalls 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. HKwalls 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. HKwalls 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. HKwalls 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. HKwalls 2023
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /7
Advertising

Time Out says

The city's biggest street art festival is back! From March 23 to 31, HKwalls sees an exciting lineup of local and international artists giving the streets of Hong Kong a colourful makeover with various artworks and murals.

Confirmed artists this year so far include Hong Kong's very own Lousy, Tom, and Siukins, along with international artists such as Maye from France, Jaune from Belgium, Michal Škapa (aka Tron) from the Czech Republic, Rabi from USA, Aches from Ireland, and many more. 

Apart from the street art, last year's festival also featured digital art displays, workshops, panel discussions, an open exhibition, and many other art experiences – so fingers crossed for this year!

Check out the some of the murals for last year's HKwalls:

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
hkwalls.org
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.