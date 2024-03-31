Time Out says

The city's biggest street art festival is back! From March 23 to 31, HKwalls sees an exciting lineup of local and international artists giving the streets of Hong Kong a colourful makeover with various artworks and murals.

Confirmed artists this year so far include Hong Kong's very own Lousy, Tom, and Siukins, along with international artists such as Maye from France, Jaune from Belgium, Michal Škapa (aka Tron) from the Czech Republic, Rabi from USA, Aches from Ireland, and many more.

Apart from the street art, last year's festival also featured digital art displays, workshops, panel discussions, an open exhibition, and many other art experiences – so fingers crossed for this year!

Check out the some of the murals for last year's HKwalls: